'It's just my journey' - Boity owns her throne with new reality show
Fans will get to see behind the scenes of who Boity is as a rapper, socialite, presenter and sangoma. She says that she had been receiving constant requests from her supporters asking for a show which would allow them to get to know her better.
JOHANNESBURG- Boitumelo Thulo, better known as Boity, has launched her new reality TV show, Own Your Throne.
The first episode premiered on Wednesday evening with Boity being the first local celeb with their own reality show on BET Africa.
Speaking ahead of the launch, she said this show would allow her supporters to understand her better. “The reason for the show is to truly showcase who I really am, so all the cards are on the table. I feel it would be unfair for me to hide certain things.”
This means that fans will get to see behind the scenes of who Boity is as a rapper, socialite, presenter and sangoma.
Boity said she had been receiving constant requests from her supporters asking for a show, which would allow them inside her space.
“I wish we didn’t have to call it a reality tv show because that term has such a negative stigma around it,” said Boity.
“Instead, this is just my journey, which I’m sharing with my people.”
The rapper admitted that having cameras around her all the time was “exhausting and irritating to a certain extent”.
“You can’t just go about your day because there are these people [cameramen] and you have to wait for them, so shooting this show is still work”.
However, what kept her going was knowing that there’d be an end product that fans would get to enjoy.
In the first episode, we get a glimpse of Boity’s relationship with her mother and it seems Modiehi Thulo looks better in her daughter’s clothes than the rapper herself. Even when joining her on stage at the show launch, she wore a red show-stopper, which belonged to Boity.
We don’t want to spoil too much for the viewers, but Modiehi will make you fall in love with her, and we actually think she deserves her own reality show.
#BoityBET we’ve just been through the first episode of #OwnYourThroneBET and we especially love @Boity mom, she needs her own reality show! #OwnYourThrone airs every Wednesday from tonight on BET Africa. pic.twitter.com/abAv7sgj10— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) February 5, 2020
Guess who? Our first guest for Local Break is none other than @Boity Boity. In this week's episode, we chat about her new @BET_Africa reality show #OwnYourThroneBET. We also check in with some of SA's designers after Sun Met & learn about garnishing at the new Gin gallery. pic.twitter.com/QgM18nywt3— EWN Lifestyle (@EWN_Lifestyle) February 6, 2020
