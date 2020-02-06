View all in Latest
Is Jacob Zuma's sick note legit? Labour expert explains

Judge Dhaya Pillay was not satisfied with the sick note Jacob Zuma's lawyers handed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to prove that he was too ill to appear for his corruption pre-trial.

FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Former president Jacob Zuma outside the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg addressing supporters on 20 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - An altered date, an illness only stated as 'medical condition', no practice number, no medical stamp. Would a sick note missing all these things pass as a real one in the normal working world?

It seems that in former President Jacob Zuma's case, it does.

Judge Dhaya Pillay was not satisfied with the sick note that Zuma's lawyers handed to the Pietermaritzburg High Court to prove that he was too ill to appear for his corruption pre-trial.

The court issued an arrest warrant for Zuma but Pillay stayed the warrant until his corruption trial resumes on 6 May.

Labour lawyer Marlene Potgieter explains what needs to be in a medical certificate and what the implications are if one is falsified.

"If in any way the medical certificate is tampered with we consider it fraudulent and we ultimately dismiss people," said Potgieter.

Listen to the audio below for more.

