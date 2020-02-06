View all in Latest
Higher demand sees power cuts extended to Friday, possibly the weekend

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa said that the grid was not improving as expected.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said stage 2 load shedding would continue until Friday with the probability of rolling blackouts going into the weekend.

The power utility said high demand and a shortage of capacity were to blame.

Eskom also said it might not be able to suspend the power cuts during Thursday’s peak hour traffic periods.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa said that the grid was not improving as expected.

"South Africans need to remember that we've been using the reserves the whole week. What we have seen is much higher demand than we expected. We've seen a demand for and extra 2,000 megawatts over the past two days."

In a statement, the utility's boss Andre de Ruyter said that they did not take the decision to load shed lightly but it was unavoidable he stressed.

Click here to find your load shedding schedule.

Timeline

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA