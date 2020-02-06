Higher demand sees power cuts extended to Friday, possibly the weekend
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa said that the grid was not improving as expected.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Wednesday said stage 2 load shedding would continue until Friday with the probability of rolling blackouts going into the weekend.
The power utility said high demand and a shortage of capacity were to blame.
Eskom also said it might not be able to suspend the power cuts during Thursday’s peak hour traffic periods.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 5, 2020
Date: 5 February 2020
Stage 2 rotational loadshedding will continue until Friday, with a high probability of loadshedding over the weekend @SABCNewsOnline @IOL @eNCA @ewnupdates @Newzroom405 @TheSAnews @TimesLIVE @SowetanLIVE @News24 pic.twitter.com/pHvsebMMzf
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa said that the grid was not improving as expected.
"South Africans need to remember that we've been using the reserves the whole week. What we have seen is much higher demand than we expected. We've seen a demand for and extra 2,000 megawatts over the past two days."
In a statement, the utility's boss Andre de Ruyter said that they did not take the decision to load shed lightly but it was unavoidable he stressed.
Click here to find your load shedding schedule.
More in Business
-
Numsa, Sacca reach 'unacceptable' compromise with SAA over restructuring plans
-
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to use Sona to endorse its proposal to bailout Eskom
-
New Transnet CEO Portia Derby to focus on attracting private sector investment
-
Qatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake
-
Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus
-
World Bank to lower global growth forecast over virus outbreak
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.