Friend of murdered Lesotho’s first lady seeks asylum in SA

JOHANNESBURG - The survivor of the 2017 shooting in which Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo was killed is asking for protection in South Africa.

In an exclusive interview with **Eyewitness News **on Wednesday, Thato Sibolla said the controversial circumstances under which Maesaiah Thabane was granted bail had made her even more afraid.

Police claim they were not allowed to file papers opposing the bail application.

Sibolla was in the car with Lipolelo when a gunman opened fire on them three years ago. She is now a key witness in the murder case against Maesaiah and said she was afraid.

“I was feeling unsafe because when police confirmed that one of the main suspects is the wife of the prime minister of my country, that spelt danger and fear,” she said.

Sibolla said she had attempted to seek help from the Southern African Development Community headquarters in Botswana to no avail and was in South Africa to apply for asylum.

While Sibolla could not divulge the details of that fateful day, she said her life had changed and she would only go back to Lesotho when her assailants are behind bars.