Forensic pathologist to take stand at Aggett Inquiry today

JOHANNESBURG - Forensic pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo is on Thursday expected to take the stand at the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett.

Aggett died in detention at the John Vorster Square, now known as the Johannesburg Central police station in 1982.

An apartheid inquiry found that the trade unionist committed suicide but his family is disputing this.

While testifying on Wednesday, former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasril criticised what he said was the crass attempt by the apartheid regime to disseminate false information about the South African Communist Party (SACP).

He told the hearing that contrary to claims, the SACP did not advise its members and allies to commit suicide as a badge of honour.

On Thursday, Naidoo is expected to shed more light about the condition in which Aggett’s body was found and what this reveals about how the activist died.

In 2017, the forensic expert gave testimony at the inquest into Ahmed Timol’s death he took the court through a total 35 internal and external wounds documented on Timol’s autopsy report.