Forensic pathologist to take stand at Aggett Inquiry today
Aggett died in detention at the John Vorster Square, now known as the Johannesburg Central police station in 1982.
JOHANNESBURG - Forensic pathologist Dr Steve Naidoo is on Thursday expected to take the stand at the inquest into the death of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett.
Aggett died in detention at the John Vorster Square, now known as the Johannesburg Central police station in 1982.
An apartheid inquiry found that the trade unionist committed suicide but his family is disputing this.
While testifying on Wednesday, former intelligence minister Ronnie Kasril criticised what he said was the crass attempt by the apartheid regime to disseminate false information about the South African Communist Party (SACP).
He told the hearing that contrary to claims, the SACP did not advise its members and allies to commit suicide as a badge of honour.
On Thursday, Naidoo is expected to shed more light about the condition in which Aggett’s body was found and what this reveals about how the activist died.
In 2017, the forensic expert gave testimony at the inquest into Ahmed Timol’s death he took the court through a total 35 internal and external wounds documented on Timol’s autopsy report.
More in Local
-
Numsa, Sacca reach 'unacceptable' compromise with SAA over restructuring plans
-
ANC: Let courts do their work in Zuma matter
-
Higher demand sees power cuts extended to Friday, possibly the weekend
-
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to use Sona to endorse its proposal to bailout Eskom
-
KZN ANC: The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma
-
After arrest warrant issued, Zuma tweets image of himself with rifle
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.