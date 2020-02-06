Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo wants unconditional release

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Ex-Ivory Coast leader Gbagbo wants unconditional release

The ICC, the world’s first permanent war crimes court, acquitted Laurent Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on 15 January, saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him.

FILE: This file photo taken on January 28, 2016 shows former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo looking on before the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
FILE: This file photo taken on January 28, 2016 shows former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo looking on before the start of his trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
one hour ago

THE HAGUE - Lawyers for Ivory Coast’s former president Laurent Gbagbo argued on Thursday that he should be released without conditions while awaiting the prosecution’s appeal against his acquittal at the International Criminal Court.

The ICC, the world’s first permanent war crimes court, acquitted Gbagbo on crimes against humanity charges on 15 January, saying prosecutors had failed to prove any case against him.

He was then conditionally released from detention after more than seven years in custody to Belgium. He was not allowed to return to Ivory Coast and has to remain in Belgium and report to the court whenever a hearing in his case is called.

“The defence is of the view that in principle no restriction should be placed on a person who has been acquitted,” Gbagbo’s lawyer Dov Jacobs told the court.

The defence has indicated that Gbagbo would like to return to Ivory Coast and possibly participate in some form in October’s presidential election. Gbagbo has not said whether he intends to run again for the presidency.

Ivory Coast’s government has submitted arguments to the ICC saying Gbagbo’s possible return to the country could cause unrest and that he continues to pose a flight risk.

In October last year, the ICC prosecutor asked the appeals judges to reverse the acquittal and to declare a mistrial, resetting Gbagbo’s legal process.

Timeline

More in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA