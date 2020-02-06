Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users

The utility has this week given the country a taste of what the next 18 months could be like after new CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that the maintenance plan would continue for more than a year.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
23 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it was still battling unplanned breakdowns compounded with an unplanned spike in electricity demand from users.

The utility has this week given the country a taste of what the next 18 months could be like after new CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that the maintenance plan would continue for more than a year.

The power giant said it could not keep up with increasing demand and has had to abandon its peak traffic relief plan.

Eskom said it would probably turn off your power over the weekend.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were in the peak of the maintenance programme ahead of the winter season.

“Our infrastructure is old and about 80% of our stations are over the age of 40 years and thus they require high critical maintenance. So, we put big parts of our infrastructure out for planned maintenance because this is our peak maintenance season operations for the winter.”

Click here to find your load shedding schedule.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA