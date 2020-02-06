Eskom 'still battling' with unplanned breakdowns, power demand from users

The utility has this week given the country a taste of what the next 18 months could be like after new CEO Andre de Ruyter warned that the maintenance plan would continue for more than a year.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom on Thursday said it was still battling unplanned breakdowns compounded with an unplanned spike in electricity demand from users.

The power giant said it could not keep up with increasing demand and has had to abandon its peak traffic relief plan.

Eskom said it would probably turn off your power over the weekend.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said they were in the peak of the maintenance programme ahead of the winter season.

“Our infrastructure is old and about 80% of our stations are over the age of 40 years and thus they require high critical maintenance. So, we put big parts of our infrastructure out for planned maintenance because this is our peak maintenance season operations for the winter.”

