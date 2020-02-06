England bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of action by stress fracture

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

England bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of action by stress fracture

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 24-year-old underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday, which confirmed a low grade stress fracture.

England's Jofra Archer bowls during play on the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on 18 August 2019. Picture: AFP
England's Jofra Archer bowls during play on the fifth day of the second Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on 18 August 2019. Picture: AFP
45 minutes ago

LONDON - Fast bowler Jofra Archer was Thursday ruled out of England's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Indian Premier League season due to a stress fracture in his right elbow.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said the 24-year-old underwent further scans on his injured right elbow on Wednesday, which confirmed a low-grade stress fracture.

"He will now commence an injury rehabilitation programme with the ECB medical team with a view to be ready for the international summer campaign starting in June against the West Indies in a three-match Test series," the ECB statement said.

Archer, who made his international debut last year, played just one Test during England's recent tour of South Africa.

England, who beat South Africa 3-1 in the four-match series, are due to play two Tests against Sri Lanka in March.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA