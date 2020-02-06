Customers booked on cancelled SAA routes to receive full refunds

These included Accra, Hong Kong, Port Elizabeth, East London, and Durban.

JOHANNESBURG - In another hit to South African Airways (SAA), the airline announced on Thursday it was cancelling 11 local and international routes indefinitely from the end of this month.

These included Accra, Hong Kong, Port Elizabeth, East London, and Durban.

SAA said the latest move was part of its initiative to transform the ailing state-owned entity into a profitable business.

Internationally, it would continue to operate between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London, New York, Perth, and Washington via Accra.

On the domestic network, only Cape Town would remain but scaled down.

“The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA’s business. We believe that this should provide reassurance to our loyal customers that SAA is moving in the right direction. We are focused on our mandate to restore SAA’s commercial health and create an airline that South Africans will be proud of,” said SAA’s Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) in a statement.

Customers booked on any of the affected flights would receive a full refund and those who booked locally would be accommodated on SAA’s partner airline, Mango.

“SAA does not intend to make any further significant network changes. Passengers and travel agents can, therefore, feel confident about booking future travel with South African Airways. The flight schedule for February remains unchanged. Please consult the website for further information,” the BRPs said.