Customers booked on cancelled SAA routes to receive full refunds
These included Accra, Hong Kong, Port Elizabeth, East London, and Durban.
JOHANNESBURG - In another hit to South African Airways (SAA), the airline announced on Thursday it was cancelling 11 local and international routes indefinitely from the end of this month.
These included Accra, Hong Kong, Port Elizabeth, East London, and Durban.
SAA said the latest move was part of its initiative to transform the ailing state-owned entity into a profitable business.
Internationally, it would continue to operate between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London, New York, Perth, and Washington via Accra.
On the domestic network, only Cape Town would remain but scaled down.
“The initiatives we are taking now will strengthen SAA’s business. We believe that this should provide reassurance to our loyal customers that SAA is moving in the right direction. We are focused on our mandate to restore SAA’s commercial health and create an airline that South Africans will be proud of,” said SAA’s Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) in a statement.
Customers booked on any of the affected flights would receive a full refund and those who booked locally would be accommodated on SAA’s partner airline, Mango.
“SAA does not intend to make any further significant network changes. Passengers and travel agents can, therefore, feel confident about booking future travel with South African Airways. The flight schedule for February remains unchanged. Please consult the website for further information,” the BRPs said.
More in Business
-
Solidarity welcomes court ruling placing SA Express under business rescue
-
Rand falls, stocks up as Gold Fields shines
-
SAA cancels more regional & international routes
-
Calls for more inclusivity to combat GBV in mining sector
-
Court went 'overboard' - SA Express to appeal business rescue ruling
-
Private sector hardest hit by strikes in 2018, industrial action report finds
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.