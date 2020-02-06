Casac: Hlophe, Goliath should be placed on special leave

The Western Cape's top judges have been at loggerheads, with Goliath accusing Hlophe of misconduct.

CAPE TOWN - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) said that Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe and his deputy Patricia Goliath should be placed on special leave pending the outcome of an investigation into their conduct.

The Council said that the accusations against Hlophe affected the judiciary's reputation.

Casac said that if Hlophe and Goliath were not placed on special leave, they should request it themselves.

The Council's Lawson Naidoo: "We're simply asking the JSC to make sure that the process gets executed speedily so that a resolution to this matter can be laid to rest."

The public spat between the judges has seen calls for Chief Justice Moeng Moeng to step in.

So far, the Judicial Service Commission's investigation has yielded no results.