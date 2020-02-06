Calls for more inclusivity to combat GBV in mining sector
Experts said there was still not a strong enough view that people of different genders and sexual identities also belong in mining.
CAPE TOWN - A panel discussing gender-based violence (GBV) and diversity in mining said more inclusivity was needed to address the issue.
The topic was on the agenda on the last day of the Invest in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Thursday.
Experts said there was still not a strong enough view that people of different genders and sexual identities also belong in mining.
Panel experts said women made up 44% of employees in South Africa's mining sector; 10% of these women were in senior management positions.
Mpumi Sithole, head of corporate affairs at Anglo American Coal, said corporates needed intentional leadership to be inclusive for women in mining.
“One of the things would be to be clear as leadership about what are the changes that we want to see. The point of intentional leadership is very important with intentional targets and accountability,” Sithole said.
CEO at the Simba Mgodi Mining Incubation Fund, Olebogeng Sentsho, said a culture that valued women and diversity needed to be created.
“The mining sector can actually come together to change how genders interact with one another and build each other,” Sentsho said.
Anglo American rolled out GBV elimination programmes in 110 schools as well as initiatives that addressed confliction resolution.
More in Business
-
SAA cancels more regional & international routes
-
Court went 'overboard' - SA Express to appeal business rescue ruling
-
Private sector hardest hit by strikes in 2018, industrial action report finds
-
Ramaphosa: Germany deepening contribution to job growth in SA
-
SA Express hit with urgent business rescue court application
-
Transnet in talks to increase coal supply to Eskom
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.