Calls for more inclusivity to combat GBV in mining sector

Experts said there was still not a strong enough view that people of different genders and sexual identities also belong in mining.

CAPE TOWN - A panel discussing gender-based violence (GBV) and diversity in mining said more inclusivity was needed to address the issue.

The topic was on the agenda on the last day of the Invest in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Thursday.

Panel experts said women made up 44% of employees in South Africa's mining sector; 10% of these women were in senior management positions.

Mpumi Sithole, head of corporate affairs at Anglo American Coal, said corporates needed intentional leadership to be inclusive for women in mining.

“One of the things would be to be clear as leadership about what are the changes that we want to see. The point of intentional leadership is very important with intentional targets and accountability,” Sithole said.



CEO at the Simba Mgodi Mining Incubation Fund, Olebogeng Sentsho, said a culture that valued women and diversity needed to be created.

“The mining sector can actually come together to change how genders interact with one another and build each other,” Sentsho said.



Anglo American rolled out GBV elimination programmes in 110 schools as well as initiatives that addressed confliction resolution.