Bulls name a strong side for the Stormers clash

Trevor Nyakane's selection is the only change to the starting team with Wiehahn Herbst shifting to the bench.

CAPE TOWN - Rugby World Cup champion, Trevor Nyakane, has on Thursday been named to start alongside fellow Springbok prop, Lizo Gqoboka, as the duo pick up their successful scrum partnership for the Super Rugby clash against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

Nyakane's selection is the only change to the starting team with Wiehahn Herbst shifting to the bench.

Gerhard Steenekamp is set to make his Super Rugby debut if he comes on as a replacement prop while Bulls head coach Pote Human has opted for a 5/3 split amongst the replacements, which makes room for utility back Divan Rossouw.

"The players were extremely disappointed. There are no two ways about it as we let ourselves down especially considering that we were in it until the final minute. We have the manpower to beat any team and we will take that mindset into our second South African derby in as many weeks," said captain Burger Odendaal.

Bulls:

15. Warrick Gelant,

14. Cornal Hendricks,

13. Johnny Kotze,

12. Burger Odendaal (C),

11. Rosko Specman,

10. Morné Steyn,

9. Ivan van Zyl,

8. Josh Strauss,

7. Abongile Nonkontwana,

6. Jeandré Rudolph,

5. Juandré Kruger,

4. Andries Ferreira,

3. Trevor Nyakane,

2. Jaco Visagie,

1. Lizo Gqoboka.

Replacements:

16. Johan Grobbelaar,

17. Gerhard Steenekamp,

18. Wiehahn Herbst,

19. Ruan Nortje,

20. Wian Vosloo,

21. Embrose Papier,

22. Manie Libbok,

23. Divan Rossouw.