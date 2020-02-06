Bulls name a strong side for the Stormers clash
Trevor Nyakane's selection is the only change to the starting team with Wiehahn Herbst shifting to the bench.
CAPE TOWN - Rugby World Cup champion, Trevor Nyakane, has on Thursday been named to start alongside fellow Springbok prop, Lizo Gqoboka, as the duo pick up their successful scrum partnership for the Super Rugby clash against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.
Nyakane's selection is the only change to the starting team with Wiehahn Herbst shifting to the bench.
Gerhard Steenekamp is set to make his Super Rugby debut if he comes on as a replacement prop while Bulls head coach Pote Human has opted for a 5/3 split amongst the replacements, which makes room for utility back Divan Rossouw.
"The players were extremely disappointed. There are no two ways about it as we let ourselves down especially considering that we were in it until the final minute. We have the manpower to beat any team and we will take that mindset into our second South African derby in as many weeks," said captain Burger Odendaal.
Bulls:
15. Warrick Gelant,
14. Cornal Hendricks,
13. Johnny Kotze,
12. Burger Odendaal (C),
11. Rosko Specman,
10. Morné Steyn,
9. Ivan van Zyl,
8. Josh Strauss,
7. Abongile Nonkontwana,
6. Jeandré Rudolph,
5. Juandré Kruger,
4. Andries Ferreira,
3. Trevor Nyakane,
2. Jaco Visagie,
1. Lizo Gqoboka.
Replacements:
16. Johan Grobbelaar,
17. Gerhard Steenekamp,
18. Wiehahn Herbst,
19. Ruan Nortje,
20. Wian Vosloo,
21. Embrose Papier,
22. Manie Libbok,
23. Divan Rossouw.
More in Sport
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.