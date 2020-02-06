At least 2 hurt in roof collapse at Somerset Mall

The cause of the collapse is unknown at this stage.

CAPE TOWN - Two people have been injured after a section of the roof collapsed at Somerset Mall on Thursday morning.

Fire and rescue services are on the scene and the area has been cordoned off.

The cause of the collapse is not yet clear.

The City of Cape Town's Jermaine Carelse: "Fire crews were on the scene quickly and found a section of the roof between the Wimpy and Edgars that had collapsed. An adult male and an adult female sustained injuries and were treated on the scene by ER24 ambulance service."

In 2018, part of the roof at the mall collapsed. One person was injured during that incident too.