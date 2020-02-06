At least 2 hurt in roof collapse at Somerset Mall

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa & Merkel brief media on SA-Germany relations
Local
The cause of the collapse is unknown at this stage.
CAPE TOWN - Two people have been injured after a section of the roof collapsed at Somerset Mall on Thursday morning.
Fire and rescue services are on the scene and the area has been cordoned off.
The cause of the collapse is not yet clear.
The City of Cape Town's Jermaine Carelse: "Fire crews were on the scene quickly and found a section of the roof between the Wimpy and Edgars that had collapsed. An adult male and an adult female sustained injuries and were treated on the scene by ER24 ambulance service."
In 2018, part of the roof at the mall collapsed. One person was injured during that incident too.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.