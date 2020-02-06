View all in Latest
Andries Coetzee makes Lions return for the Reds clash

Andries Coetzee will don the number 15 jersey.

Lions' Andries Coetzee (L) jumps with the ball past Highlanders' Waisake Naholo during the Super XV rugby semi-final match between Lions and Highlanders at Ellis Park on July 30, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP.
Lions' Andries Coetzee (L) jumps with the ball past Highlanders' Waisake Naholo during the Super XV rugby semi-final match between Lions and Highlanders at Ellis Park on July 30, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: AFP.
22 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Springbok Andries Coetzee makes a welcome return to the Lions team for their first Super Rugby game at home at Emirates Airline Park against the Reds on Saturday.

Coetzee will don the number 15 jersey.

In the only other change to the starting line-up, Morne van den Berg replaces the injured Andre Warner who suffered an ankle injury.

Dillon Smit and Shaun Reynolds make their way onto the bench.

Lions:
15 Andries Coetzee,
14 Tyrone Green,
13 Duncan Matthews,
12 Dan Kriel,
11 Courtnall Skosan,
10 Elton Jantjies (captain),
9 Morne van den Berg,
8 Len Massyn,
7 Vincent Tshituka,
6 Marnus Schoeman,
5 Martin Orie,
4 Ruben Schoeman,
3 Jannie du Plessis,
2 Pieter Jansen,
1 Dylan Smith.

Replacements:
16 Jan-Henning Campher,
17 Sti Sithole,
18 Carlu Sadie,
19 Wilhelm van der Sluys,
20 Ruan Vermaak,
21 Dillon Smit,
22 Manny Rass,
23 Shaun Reynolds.

