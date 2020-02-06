Andries Coetzee makes Lions return for the Reds clash
Andries Coetzee will don the number 15 jersey.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok Andries Coetzee makes a welcome return to the Lions team for their first Super Rugby game at home at Emirates Airline Park against the Reds on Saturday.
In the only other change to the starting line-up, Morne van den Berg replaces the injured Andre Warner who suffered an ankle injury.
Dillon Smit and Shaun Reynolds make their way onto the bench.
Lions:
15 Andries Coetzee,
14 Tyrone Green,
13 Duncan Matthews,
12 Dan Kriel,
11 Courtnall Skosan,
10 Elton Jantjies (captain),
9 Morne van den Berg,
8 Len Massyn,
7 Vincent Tshituka,
6 Marnus Schoeman,
5 Martin Orie,
4 Ruben Schoeman,
3 Jannie du Plessis,
2 Pieter Jansen,
1 Dylan Smith.
Replacements:
16 Jan-Henning Campher,
17 Sti Sithole,
18 Carlu Sadie,
19 Wilhelm van der Sluys,
20 Ruan Vermaak,
21 Dillon Smit,
22 Manny Rass,
23 Shaun Reynolds.
