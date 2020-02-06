ANC NYTT coordinator Sibongile Besani steps down

Besani accused the NYTT of issuing a statement in his name on Wednesday lashing out at the courts for issuing a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) national youth task team (NYTT) coordinator Sibongile Besani on Thursday announced his resignation from the structure.

Besani accused the NYTT of issuing a statement in his name on Wednesday lashing out at the courts for issuing a warrant of arrest for former President Jacob Zuma. He had since distanced himself from the task team’s statement.

• NYTT: There will be no peace if Zuma treated unfairly

The NYTT was established in a bid to try to heal the divisions within the ANCYL, and revive the organisation, which was dissolved by the ANC.

NYTT spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said they were surprised by Besani’s resignation.

“Comrade Besani has been taking decisions alone without consulting either the convenor or anyone of us in the task team. So, we don’t want to really believe that the reasons he cited in his resignation letter are truly the reasons why he resigned,” she said.