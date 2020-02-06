View all in Latest
ANC: Let courts do their work in Zuma matter

The ANC has urged its leaders to stop casting doubt on the credibility of the judiciary after the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued an arrest warrant for Jacob Zuma.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the ANC 107 gala dinner at the Durban ICC on 11 January 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has urged its leaders to stop casting doubt on the credibility of the judiciary and has asked for space for the courts to do their work.

This plea follows attacks by several party leaders who weighed in on the decision by the Pietermaritzburg High Court to issue former President Jacob Zuma with an arrest warrant.

Zuma failed to appear in court for his corruption pre-trial on Tuesday, with his lawyers saying that he was sick.

*MUST READ: Zuma's corruption trial 17 years in the making

Prominent ANC members did not waste time raising their displeasure with the high court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Zuma.

Leaders, including Mzwandile Masina, Andile Lungisa and MKMVA member Carl Niehaus, all spoke out.

They went as far as questioning the credibility of the judiciary.

But ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete said that this conduct amounted to ill-discipline.

"Some members of the African National Congress are feeling very strongly that the court might have erred in its decision and they felt very strongly that they, somehow, judicial overreach."

Despite this, the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) national task team has released its own statement warning judges that there would be no peace if "the agenda against Zuma doesn’t stop".

Timeline

