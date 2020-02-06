KZN ANC dismisses claims it failed to deliver protection to whistle-blower Zulu
He's among the whistle-blowers in the Sindiso Magaqa murder case.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has on Wednesday dismissed claims that it had failed to deliver on promises to protect whistleblower Thabiso Zulu.
Zulu was shot and wounded in October while returning from a meeting in Pietermaritzburg.
The ANC's Mdumiseni Ntuli said after he raised safety concerns, the party asked Zulu to put forward suggestions on how best to protect him.
Ntuli said Zulu still had not given the party a response: “He hasn’t come back to us, we are not aware of how he is taking the option we suggested to him. We are equally not aware of how far the processes are in relation to the state organs doing the assessment on him in order to determine if he qualifies for security.”
