ANC in Tshwane lodges urgent court bid against speaker Katlego Mathebe

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Tshwane on Thursday approached the High Court in Pretoria to have speaker Katlego Mathebe disciplined by the council.

The party filed an urgent court application seeking that Mathebe be subjected to a disciplinary hearing for allegedly blocking proposed motions to unseat her.

Last month, Gauteng MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile suspended Mathebe only to rescind that decision four days later. Maile referred the matter back to the council for the chief whip to investigate the speaker.

Tshwane ANC chairperson Kgosi Maepa said they had no choice but to approach the court because the speaker was refusing to allow the matter of her investigation to be brought before the council.

“The council must decide whether she should be disciplined or not, but she doesn’t want to allow the process to proceed. The matter affects her personally and she wants to preside over the same matter, hence we went to court,” he said.

