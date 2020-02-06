ANC in Parly distanced itself from Mahumapelo’s PP support remarks

Last week, Mahumapelo said the ANC would never support a DA sponsored motion to remove the public protector from office.

CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament on Thursday distanced itself from the utterances of its Member of Parliament (MP) Supra Mahumapelo who came out in defence of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Last week, Mahumapelo said the ANC would never support a Democratic Alliance (DA) sponsored motion to remove the Public Protector from office.

“As the ANC, we will never support a motion in the name of the opposition by the DA, it’s impossible,” Mahumapelo told the media at the time.

On Sunday, the ANC also released a statement slamming Mahumapelo for publicly declaring that the ANC would never support the DA’s motion.

Mahumapelo not only said the ANC would never support the DA motion against Mkhwebane, but he also praised her performance.

However, the ANC following its first parliamentary caucus meeting of the year distanced itself from Mahumapelo.

“We have distanced ourselves from his remarks and we made it clear that he is speaking on his own behalf. He cannot and did not speak on behalf of the ANC,” said ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina added that the party had not yet reached the stage where it could decide to support the motion against Mkhwebane or not.

“We are still dealing with processes; the third process could be the question on the state of that motion [and] whether we support it as the ANC. We are not yet there at the moment,” she said.