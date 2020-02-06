ANC in Parly distanced itself from Mahumapelo’s PP support remarks
Last week, Mahumapelo said the ANC would never support a DA sponsored motion to remove the public protector from office.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) in Parliament on Thursday distanced itself from the utterances of its Member of Parliament (MP) Supra Mahumapelo who came out in defence of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Last week, Mahumapelo said the ANC would never support a Democratic Alliance (DA) sponsored motion to remove the Public Protector from office.
“As the ANC, we will never support a motion in the name of the opposition by the DA, it’s impossible,” Mahumapelo told the media at the time.
On Sunday, the ANC also released a statement slamming Mahumapelo for publicly declaring that the ANC would never support the DA’s motion.
Mahumapelo not only said the ANC would never support the DA motion against Mkhwebane, but he also praised her performance.
However, the ANC following its first parliamentary caucus meeting of the year distanced itself from Mahumapelo.
“We have distanced ourselves from his remarks and we made it clear that he is speaking on his own behalf. He cannot and did not speak on behalf of the ANC,” said ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina added that the party had not yet reached the stage where it could decide to support the motion against Mkhwebane or not.
“We are still dealing with processes; the third process could be the question on the state of that motion [and] whether we support it as the ANC. We are not yet there at the moment,” she said.
More in Politics
-
CARTOON: Taking the ‘stall’ out of Stalingrad
-
Parly not concerned by EFF’s threat to disrupt Sona, says Speaker Modise
-
Moodey: DA can still restore hope among its members
-
Is Jacob Zuma's sick note legit? Labour expert explains
-
'A day of shame': Bathabile Dlamini lashes out over Jacob Zuma arrest warrant
-
KZN ANC dismisses claims it failed to deliver protection to whistle-blower Zulu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.