Amnesty International: Construction of Polihali dam could violate human rights
The Polihali Dam, which is part of phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is meant to provide water to South Africa.
JOHANNESBURG - Amnesty International is warning that the construction of a new dam in Lesotho is threatening the livelihoods of nearly 8,000 people.
The Polihali Dam, which is part of phase 2 of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project is meant to provide water to South Africa.
The organisation said there hadn’t been enough consultation on the project, which it said could see communities evicted from their homes.
The Lesotho Highlands Development Authority is also being accused of failing to compensate affected residents ahead of the dam's construction.
Amnesty International said this was a violation of international human rights.
Spokesperson Robert Shivambu said: “As the construction of the Polihali Dam begins with work on the road that leads to the site, people are already being moved out of their homes for resettlement. The Lesotho authorities must immediately hold all work on the Polihali Dam until it complies with international human rights standards.”
More in Africa
-
Kenya leader warns against US, China rivalry in Africa
-
Lesotho’s first lady charged with murder granted bail
-
Qatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake
-
Lesotho’s first lady arrives at court for murder case
-
Nigeria working to have US travel ban lifted - foreign minister
-
Kenyan military takes control of funeral home late ex-President Moi was taken to
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.