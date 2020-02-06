12 pupils injured after taxi overturns in Midrand

It’s understood the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and lost control of the vehicle on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve school pupils have been injured when a taxi they were travelling in overturned in Halfway Gardens, Midrand.

It’s understood the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and lost control of the vehicle on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the children, aged between 12 and 16-years-old, had been taken to hospital.

“The driver lost control and drove into the steel gates of a private estate and also through a wall of a house. The learners sustained minor injuries and had to Waterfall and Tembisa Hospital. The driver was not injured and was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.”