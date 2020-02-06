12 pupils injured after taxi overturns in Midrand
It’s understood the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and lost control of the vehicle on Thursday morning.
JOHANNESBURG - Twelve school pupils have been injured when a taxi they were travelling in overturned in Halfway Gardens, Midrand.
Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the children, aged between 12 and 16-years-old, had been taken to hospital.
“The driver lost control and drove into the steel gates of a private estate and also through a wall of a house. The learners sustained minor injuries and had to Waterfall and Tembisa Hospital. The driver was not injured and was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.”
