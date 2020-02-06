12 pupils injured after taxi overturns in Midrand

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

12 pupils injured after taxi overturns in Midrand

It’s understood the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and lost control of the vehicle on Thursday morning.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Twelve school pupils have been injured when a taxi they were travelling in overturned in Halfway Gardens, Midrand.

It’s understood the driver was driving on the wrong side of the road and lost control of the vehicle on Thursday morning.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the children, aged between 12 and 16-years-old, had been taken to hospital.

“The driver lost control and drove into the steel gates of a private estate and also through a wall of a house. The learners sustained minor injuries and had to Waterfall and Tembisa Hospital. The driver was not injured and was arrested for reckless and negligent driving.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA