100 up for Frans Malherbe

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
Go

100 up for Frans Malherbe

The North-South rivals will square off on Saturday, as the Stormers look to make it two straight wins at the start of the season.

John Dobson at Stormers training ahead of the Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands scheduled for 1 February 2020. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
John Dobson at Stormers training ahead of the Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes at Newlands scheduled for 1 February 2020. Picture: Ayanda Felem/EWN.
45 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Prop Frans Malherbe will play his 100th Super Rugby match for the Stormers in the clash against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

The North-South rivals will square off on Saturday, as the Stormers look to make it two straight wins at the start of the season.

There are just two injury-enforced changes to the starting team, which did duty last week and both come in the forward pack with hooker Bongi Mbonambi and skipper Siya Kolisi both ruled out.

Scarra Ntubeni is set to play in the front row in between Malherbe in his 100th game and new skipper Steven Kitshoff, while Johan du Toit starts in the back row at No.8.

Cobus Wiese, Juarno Agustus and Jean-Luc du Plessis returning from injury and Chad Solomon set to make his first appearance of the season.

"We know there are some areas in which we can take a step up and we are expecting a huge physical challenge on Saturday, so we cannot afford to lose focus," head coach John Dobson.

"The atmosphere at Newlands last week was incredible and we are looking forward to another opportunity to play in front of our supporters in a big derby, we are determined to make the most of what will be another great opportunity."

"This will be the last North-South Super Rugby derby at Newlands, so it will be another piece of history for the rugby-mad people of this region."

Stormers:
15 Dillyn Leyds,
14 Sergeal Petersen,
13 Ruhan Nel,
12 Jamie Roberts,
11 Seabelo Senatla,
10 Damian Willemse,
9 Herschel Jantjies,
8 Johan du Toit,
7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,
6 Jaco Coetzee,
5 Chris van Zyl,
4 Salmaan Moerat,
3 Frans Malherbe (100th Stormers cap),
2 Scarra Ntubeni,
1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

**Replacements: **
16 Chad Solomon,
17 Ali Vermaak,
18 Wilco Louw,
19 Cobus Wiese,
20 Ernst van Rhyn,
21 Juarno Augustus,
22 Godlen Masimla,
23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA