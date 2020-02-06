100 up for Frans Malherbe

The North-South rivals will square off on Saturday, as the Stormers look to make it two straight wins at the start of the season.

CAPE TOWN - Prop Frans Malherbe will play his 100th Super Rugby match for the Stormers in the clash against the Bulls at Newlands on Saturday.

There are just two injury-enforced changes to the starting team, which did duty last week and both come in the forward pack with hooker Bongi Mbonambi and skipper Siya Kolisi both ruled out.

Scarra Ntubeni is set to play in the front row in between Malherbe in his 100th game and new skipper Steven Kitshoff, while Johan du Toit starts in the back row at No.8.

Cobus Wiese, Juarno Agustus and Jean-Luc du Plessis returning from injury and Chad Solomon set to make his first appearance of the season.

"We know there are some areas in which we can take a step up and we are expecting a huge physical challenge on Saturday, so we cannot afford to lose focus," head coach John Dobson.

"The atmosphere at Newlands last week was incredible and we are looking forward to another opportunity to play in front of our supporters in a big derby, we are determined to make the most of what will be another great opportunity."

"This will be the last North-South Super Rugby derby at Newlands, so it will be another piece of history for the rugby-mad people of this region."

Stormers:

15 Dillyn Leyds,

14 Sergeal Petersen,

13 Ruhan Nel,

12 Jamie Roberts,

11 Seabelo Senatla,

10 Damian Willemse,

9 Herschel Jantjies,

8 Johan du Toit,

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit,

6 Jaco Coetzee,

5 Chris van Zyl,

4 Salmaan Moerat,

3 Frans Malherbe (100th Stormers cap),

2 Scarra Ntubeni,

1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).

**Replacements: **

16 Chad Solomon,

17 Ali Vermaak,

18 Wilco Louw,

19 Cobus Wiese,

20 Ernst van Rhyn,

21 Juarno Augustus,

22 Godlen Masimla,

23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.