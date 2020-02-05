'Zuma has been dragged': Judiciary accused of 'vilifying' Jacob Zuma

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma, saying it would be effected if he fails to appear in court on 6 May.

DURBAN – The African National Congress Youth League’s (ANCYL) national task team on Wednesday accused the judiciary of having an agenda to vilify former President Jacob Zuma.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma, saying it would be effected if he fails to appear in court on 6 May.

• From 2003–2020: Zuma’s corruption trial 17 years in the making

Zuma’s corruption pre-trial was meant to start on Wednesday, but his lawyers indicated he was sick and out of the country for medical treatment.

Judge Dhaya Pillay wasn’t convinced by the sick note - arguing it was vague, had alterations that Zuma's lawyers couldn’t explain and had no dates.

National task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said they would continue to defend Zuma.

“Zuma has been dragged throughout his first term, in fact, the second term was even worse. His the 13th president of the ANC and there is no way we can’t defend our own,” she said.

[WATCH] ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli accuses the PMB High Court of acting irrationally by issuing an arrest warrant for former President Jacob #Zuma. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/LisgnNiZmL — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2020

WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma