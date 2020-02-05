'Zuma has been dragged': Judiciary accused of 'vilifying' Jacob Zuma

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 24°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 24°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
Go

'Zuma has been dragged': Judiciary accused of 'vilifying' Jacob Zuma

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma, saying it would be effected if he fails to appear in court on 6 May.

FILE: Jacob Zuma waiting to address his supporters outside the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Jacob Zuma waiting to address his supporters outside the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
53 minutes ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress Youth League’s (ANCYL) national task team on Wednesday accused the judiciary of having an agenda to vilify former President Jacob Zuma.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday issued a warrant of arrest for Zuma, saying it would be effected if he fails to appear in court on 6 May.

From 2003–2020: Zuma’s corruption trial 17 years in the making

Zuma’s corruption pre-trial was meant to start on Wednesday, but his lawyers indicated he was sick and out of the country for medical treatment.

Judge Dhaya Pillay wasn’t convinced by the sick note - arguing it was vague, had alterations that Zuma's lawyers couldn’t explain and had no dates.

National task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize said they would continue to defend Zuma.

“Zuma has been dragged throughout his first term, in fact, the second term was even worse. His the 13th president of the ANC and there is no way we can’t defend our own,” she said.

WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA