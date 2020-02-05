World Read Aloud Day: How Cape Town celebrated

At least 400 children from Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain and Durbanville participated in Wednesday’s reading programme in Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Children from all parts of Cape Town celebrated World Read Aloud Day at the Company Gardens on Wednesday.

An organisation, Nal’ibali, partnered with libraries from various communities. The group wants to draw attention to the importance of reading aloud to children in their mother tongue.

At least 400 children from Manenberg, Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain and Durbanville participated in Wednesday’s reading programme in Cape Town.

They sat on the grass, some in uniform and others in casual clothes, listening attentively to stories being read aloud.

This year, the featured storybook is A Day to Remember.

Bulelani Futshane from Nal’ibali said it was important to teach young children to read as it opens up the mind.

“We want to make South Africans aware of the importance of reading aloud to children, especially at a younger age. It gives them a better chance to build a solid foundation.”

Community services and health mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the event aimed to promote a reading culture among children.

“We’re promoting a reading culture. With the age of technology, we find people are losing the habit of reading.”

#WorldReadAloudDay The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien reading a book to children in the Company Gardens. KP pic.twitter.com/w7eSOPrPla — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 5, 2020