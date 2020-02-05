Woolworths employee suspended for wearing isiPhandla

'The Star' reports that Soweto resident Mathapelo Nkopane, who worked at Woolworths in Blairgowrie, Johannesburg, was suspended last month and is investigating her for wearing isiPhandla since March 2019 after she performed a traditional ceremony.

JOHANNESBURG - Retail giant Woolworths has reportedly suspended an employee for wearing a traditional animal skin wristband called isiPhandla.

702's Clement Manyathela spoke to traditional healer Gogo Manyosi to weigh in on the matter.

"IsiPhandla is worn as an ancestral representation, honour and pride. So when Woolworths suspends someone for this, citing hygiene, what are we saying to those people that have beards?" Gogo Manyosi said.

