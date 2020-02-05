UWC classes suspended until next week
Some students wanted the start of the 2020 academic year postponed until next week.
CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape’s academic programme has been suspended for the rest of the week.
The student representative council was demanding that issues such as accommodation and historical debt be addressed before lectures could resume.
UWC’s Gasant Abarder explained that some university activities would continue.
“Normal university business will continue. Admin staff, support staff and lecturers are all on campus. There are no classes happening at the moment. Classes will resume on Monday.”
Normal university activities will continue even though classes have been suspended. Academics will upload necessary content on the Ikamva student portal. Classes will resume on Monday and more information will be made available this week.— #IamUWC (@UWConline) February 5, 2020
