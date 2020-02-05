View all in Latest
UWC classes suspended until next week

Some students wanted the start of the 2020 academic year postponed until next week.

The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
The University of the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape’s academic programme has been suspended for the rest of the week.

Some students wanted the start of the 2020 academic year postponed until next week.

The student representative council was demanding that issues such as accommodation and historical debt be addressed before lectures could resume.

UWC’s Gasant Abarder explained that some university activities would continue.

“Normal university business will continue. Admin staff, support staff and lecturers are all on campus. There are no classes happening at the moment. Classes will resume on Monday.”

