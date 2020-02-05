UKZN wants minister to step in to deal with student protests

The academic programme has been suspended due to ongoing protests. Students are demanding that the university allow them to register without settling historic debt first.

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal wants to meet with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and the student leadership after the academic programme was suspended due to ongoing protests.

But the university said it was owed close to R2 billion by students and it needed to recover this money in order to settle its bills.

The institution said it now needed the minister to step in.

Classes are expected to resume on Monday.