Struggle veteran Sisa Njikelana believes Neil Aggett did not kill himself
Njikelana testified at the inquiry looking into his death in 1982 on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Struggle veteran Sisa Njikelana said there was no way medical doctor and unionist Neil Aggett killed himself.
Njikelena testified at the inquiry looking into his death in 1982 on Tuesday.
He said that he saw Aggett a short while before he died being carried by a number apartheid police to his cell at John Vorster Square.
Aggett was found hanging in his cell and his death was ruled a suicide by the regime. However, his family have never believed this.
Njikelena said Aggett was committed to the fight against apartheid.
“Instead of living a luxurious life as a doctor, he gave the impression that he was a dedicated cadre, someone who was prepared to face the world, someone who was prepared to talk about the problems we faced in this country.”
