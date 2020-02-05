Search is on for lucky R114m PowerBall jackpot winner from Roodepoort
The winning ticket was purchased at Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. The winner, who is not yet known, spent R5 on the winning ticket, using a manual selection method.
JOHANNESBURG - Ithuba, the national lottery operator, is looking for the lucky winner of the latest Lotto PowerBall jackpot of R114 million.
The jackpot of R 114,580,902 from the draw on 4 February is the first jackpot of over R100 million for 2020 after 19 rollovers.
The winning ticket was purchased at Victor and Son Corner Café in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg. The winner, who is not yet known, spent R5 on the winning ticket, using a manual selection method.
The winning numbers are: 03, 15, 23, 37, 45 and the PowerBall is 18.
“With a jackpot of this magnitude, we really hope that the winner will make contact with us in the coming days. We encourage all players, especially players from Johannesburg and surrounding areas, to check their tickets”, said
Khensani Mabuza, corporate relations executive at Ithuba.
"Once we have validated the winning ticket, our first step is to offer them trauma counselling. Becoming R114 million richer overnight can become overwhelming to anyone who wins. Our aim is to help the winner digest the news and enjoy every step of this life-changing experience. The trauma counselling will be followed by extensive financial advice to assist the winner with their financial planning. This a very important free service we offer to all winners of R50,000 and above to make sure that they invest their monies wisely and ensure the winners are financially healthy and create generational wealth,” said Mabuza.
More in Lifestyle
-
Justin Bieber on drug abuse: 'It was legit crazy scary'
-
Lasting love: Why a tree is better than flowers this Valentine’s Day
-
Jay Z denies Super Bowl political statement
-
Did the Oscars snub women? Decades-old debate rages on
-
Writer Deon Meyer targets Jacob Zuma in latest book
-
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 4 February 2020
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.