Scopa to table Parly resolution to declare former Prasa board delinquent
The committee said this would prevent their appointment on any other boards in future.
CAPE TOWN – The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday said it would table a resolution in the National Assembly requesting Parliament to declare the former interim board and previous boards of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) delinquent directors.
Scopa said this would prevent their appointment on any other boards in future. The decision by Scopa came after a meeting with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Prasa management.
• We’ve resolved to take bold steps to turn Prasa around - Mbalula
The committee said it would begin a process towards a fully-fledged Parliamentary inquiry to gather facts that would assist in establishing when the problems started at Prasa.
The rail agency told the committee the previous board failed to furnish the Auditor-General (AG) with all the minutes of board meetings.
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said the failure to present something as straightforward as board minutes to the AG was a serious indictment on the board.
“That is of concern because it calls into serious question the competence of the previous board,” he said.
In December, Mbalula fired the previous board led by Khanyisile Kweyama, saying it failed in its duties.
Parliamentary Legal Services would now be asked by the committee to draw a road map that would help it reach the desired outcome.
