Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament over R500k donation, EFF tells court

The party was among respondents that joined Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenge.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter
49 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Wednesday told the High Court in Pretoria that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament about the R500,000 donation that the late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson made to his 2017 African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

The party was among respondents that joined Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s challenge. She is opposing the president’s bid to keep the records of his campaign funding sealed.

According to rule 53 of the Public Protector Act, documents and transcripts of interviews used by the public protector to reach conclusions should be filed in court when there is a challenge like this one in the High Court.

But, Ramaphosa asked the court to make an exception and allow his CR17 campaign funding records to remain sealed. He had already argued that he was within his rights to tell Parliament that he was not obliged to disclose these details.

But the EFF’s lawyer advocate Vincent Maleka argued that the president was obliged to disclose the information.

Maleka maintained that the failure to disclose would be a direct violation of the ethical standards expected of the executive.

