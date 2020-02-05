QwaQwa water crisis: Dept sends water tanks after protests

During her visit to the area last month, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu committed to distributing 5,000 water tanks to households.

JOHANNESBURG - Water was dispatched to QwaQwa in the Free State on Wednesday after recent protests over shortages and a promise of relief by the Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu.

During her visit to the area last month, Sisulu committed to distributing 5,000 water tanks to households.

The minister also promised that over R200 million would be spent towards addressing the shortages.

The department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “We are hard at work, working with our officials in the Free State to bring that plan to fruition. At the moment, we have got about 16 water tanks that have been delivered. This is the first step to ensuring that the directive of the minister is actually brought to life.”