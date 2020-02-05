Police appeal to public to assist with info on kidnapping of Jouberton toddler

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are calling for information about the kidnapping of a 15-month-old baby in Jouberton.

It’s understood Mpho Kgoroyadira was snatched by an unknown man over the weekend.

Her mother said she woke up to find a strange man in the room where she and her daughter were sleeping.

The police's Adele Myburgh said: “The investigation that involves a kidnapping that took place in Jouberton on 1 February is continuing this morning. The police would like to ask anybody with any information to assist in the investigation so that we can reunite her with her parents.”