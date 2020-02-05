View all in Latest
Police appeal to public to assist with info on kidnapping of Jouberton toddler

It’s understood Mpho Kgoroyadira was snatched by an unknown man over the weekend.

Abducted toddler Mpho Kgorovadira. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
Abducted toddler Mpho Kgorovadira. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - North West police are calling for information about the kidnapping of a 15-month-old baby in Jouberton.

It’s understood Mpho Kgoroyadira was snatched by an unknown man over the weekend.

Her mother said she woke up to find a strange man in the room where she and her daughter were sleeping.

The police's Adele Myburgh said: “The investigation that involves a kidnapping that took place in Jouberton on 1 February is continuing this morning. The police would like to ask anybody with any information to assist in the investigation so that we can reunite her with her parents.”

