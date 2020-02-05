Police appeal to public to assist with info on kidnapping of Jouberton toddler
It’s understood Mpho Kgoroyadira was snatched by an unknown man over the weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - North West police are calling for information about the kidnapping of a 15-month-old baby in Jouberton.
It’s understood Mpho Kgoroyadira was snatched by an unknown man over the weekend.
Her mother said she woke up to find a strange man in the room where she and her daughter were sleeping.
The police's Adele Myburgh said: “The investigation that involves a kidnapping that took place in Jouberton on 1 February is continuing this morning. The police would like to ask anybody with any information to assist in the investigation so that we can reunite her with her parents.”
More in Local
-
SA govt not doing enough on coronavirus awareness - Chinese national in SA
-
Madikizela: Maimane did his part for DA and must move on
-
Mpumalanga teen arrested for allegedly killing grandfather with pellet gun
-
Grid locked: Eskom drops load shedding rush hour respite
-
Writer Deon Meyer targets Jacob Zuma in latest book
-
Delays in ex-Bryanston High coach's abuse case taking toll on victim - activists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.