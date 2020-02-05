Nkosi misses out as Sharks prepare for tough Highlanders test

Sbu Nkosi has a minor niggle and will miss this game, handing newly-recruited Madosh Tambwe a debut start for the Durban outfit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have been forced to make one change to the team that beat the Bulls in their opening Super Rugby clash of the season as they prepare to take on the Highlanders at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.

Sbu Nkosi has a minor niggle and will miss this game, handing newly-recruited Madosh Tambwe a debut start for the Durban outfit.

Captain Lukhanyo Am, is set to play his 50th Super Rugby game for the Sharks while Craig Burden will earn his 50th cap if he comes off the bench.

Head coach Sean Everitt admitted that the win over the Bulls was important for the team to set the tone for the season, particularly before touring.

“It was good reward for the players who worked tirelessly over the course of the pre-season. They’ve been amazing so it’s good that they put in a good performance, even if there were some errors, both teams made them in the tough conditions. So we’re happy with how things went and it was great to get onto the plane with a win,” he said.

“We play this match against the Highlanders undercover, so the conditions will suit us. I think the guys will find it refreshing, although this first week is tough because we’ll have just one training session due to the travel. But we are happy with all the prep we did in pre-season, and the fact that the injury toll wasn’t serious outside of a minor niggle that Sbu has, is a big plus”, he said.

Everitt and his chargers kick off the weekend action against the Highlanders at 8:05 am on Friday morning.