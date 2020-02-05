Nkosi misses out as Sharks prepare for tough Highlanders test
Sbu Nkosi has a minor niggle and will miss this game, handing newly-recruited Madosh Tambwe a debut start for the Durban outfit.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have been forced to make one change to the team that beat the Bulls in their opening Super Rugby clash of the season as they prepare to take on the Highlanders at the Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday.
Sbu Nkosi has a minor niggle and will miss this game, handing newly-recruited Madosh Tambwe a debut start for the Durban outfit.
Captain Lukhanyo Am, is set to play his 50th Super Rugby game for the Sharks while Craig Burden will earn his 50th cap if he comes off the bench.
Head coach Sean Everitt admitted that the win over the Bulls was important for the team to set the tone for the season, particularly before touring.
“It was good reward for the players who worked tirelessly over the course of the pre-season. They’ve been amazing so it’s good that they put in a good performance, even if there were some errors, both teams made them in the tough conditions. So we’re happy with how things went and it was great to get onto the plane with a win,” he said.
“We play this match against the Highlanders undercover, so the conditions will suit us. I think the guys will find it refreshing, although this first week is tough because we’ll have just one training session due to the travel. But we are happy with all the prep we did in pre-season, and the fact that the injury toll wasn’t serious outside of a minor niggle that Sbu has, is a big plus”, he said.
Everitt and his chargers kick off the weekend action against the Highlanders at 8:05 am on Friday morning.
More in Sport
-
Jones tells England to expect provocation at Murrayfield
-
Lions show support for Australia bush fire relief
-
Bavuma hits out at double standards in transformation debate
-
Liverpool youngsters beat Shrewsbury to reach FA Cup fifth round
-
Proteas draw first blood in ODI series as they trounce England by 7 wickets
-
Newlands farewell to take place in July
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.