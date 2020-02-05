NICD: No positive samples for coronavirus in SA
There are concerns among communities as some provinces raised the alarm.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a number of people were tested for the coronavirus in South Africa and all the results came back negative.
There are concerns among communities as some provinces raised the alarm.
On Tuesday, the Limpopo Health Department said it had deployed nurses to Grobler’s Bridge between South Africa and Botswana to monitor any possible cases there.
The department said one patient, who was working with the luggage, was tested and was cleared.
The institute’s Cheryl Cohen said: “There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa. We have tested a number of samples and no samples have tested positive.”
WATCH: SA Chinese community faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak
More in Local
-
Ronnie Kasrils labels apartheid regime's attempt to discredit SACP as 'crass'
-
UKZN wants minister to step in to deal with student protests
-
UWC classes suspended until next week
-
Ramaphosa 'favourably disposed' to Cosatu proposal on Eskom debt
-
Man (36) arrested in Northern Cape for raping, murdering mother
-
Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who respects courts - ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.