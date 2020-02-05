NICD: No positive samples for coronavirus in SA

There are concerns among communities as some provinces raised the alarm.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a number of people were tested for the coronavirus in South Africa and all the results came back negative.

On Tuesday, the Limpopo Health Department said it had deployed nurses to Grobler’s Bridge between South Africa and Botswana to monitor any possible cases there.

The department said one patient, who was working with the luggage, was tested and was cleared.

The institute’s Cheryl Cohen said: “There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa. We have tested a number of samples and no samples have tested positive.”

