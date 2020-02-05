View all in Latest
NICD: No positive samples for coronavirus in SA

There are concerns among communities as some provinces raised the alarm.

This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a number of people were tested for the coronavirus in South Africa and all the results came back negative.

There are concerns among communities as some provinces raised the alarm.

On Tuesday, the Limpopo Health Department said it had deployed nurses to Grobler’s Bridge between South Africa and Botswana to monitor any possible cases there.

The department said one patient, who was working with the luggage, was tested and was cleared.

The institute’s Cheryl Cohen said: “There have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in South Africa. We have tested a number of samples and no samples have tested positive.”

WATCH: SA Chinese community faces racial stereotypes amid coronavirus outbreak

