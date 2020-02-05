New Transnet CEO Portia Derby to focus on attracting private sector investment

Derby took the reins from acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy at the end of last week.

CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Transnet CEO Portia Derby on Wednesday said attracting private sector investment was one of her key focus areas.

She was scheduled to address delegates at the 26th annual Invest in African Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme ‘capacitating growth on the continent’.

On the sidelines of the event, the new Transnet CEO said supporting some of the state-owned entity’s investments would require it to join hands with “private sector money”.

“The balance sheet is quite strong at Transnet, however, it doesn’t mean we don’t have to worry about increased costs… one of the things we have to do is to bring in private sector money,” Derby said.

Derby outlined some of the other top priorities on her agenda.

“People, service delivery and the investment plan. When I say people, I just want to pay attention to the 55,000 people at Transnet,” she said.