New Transnet CEO Portia Derby to focus on attracting private sector investment
Derby took the reins from acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy at the end of last week.
CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Transnet CEO Portia Derby on Wednesday said attracting private sector investment was one of her key focus areas.
Derby took the reins from acting CEO Mohammed Mahomedy at the end of last week.
She was scheduled to address delegates at the 26th annual Invest in African Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre under the theme ‘capacitating growth on the continent’.
On the sidelines of the event, the new Transnet CEO said supporting some of the state-owned entity’s investments would require it to join hands with “private sector money”.
“The balance sheet is quite strong at Transnet, however, it doesn’t mean we don’t have to worry about increased costs… one of the things we have to do is to bring in private sector money,” Derby said.
Derby outlined some of the other top priorities on her agenda.
“People, service delivery and the investment plan. When I say people, I just want to pay attention to the 55,000 people at Transnet,” she said.
More in Business
-
Qatar Airways in talks to buy 49% RwandAir stake
-
Airbus closes China plant due to coronavirus
-
World Bank to lower global growth forecast over virus outbreak
-
Ramaphosa 'favourably disposed' to Cosatu proposal on Eskom debt
-
Grid locked: Eskom drops load shedding rush hour respite
-
Rand firms as risk appetite picks up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.