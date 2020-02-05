Mpumalanga teen arrested for allegedly killing grandfather with pellet gun
It is alleged that the two had an argument before the 16-year-old reached for the weapon in a room in Dullstroom in Mpumalanga and used it on Sunday.
It is alleged that the two had an argument before the 16-year-old reached for the weapon in a room in Dullstroom in Mpumalanga and used it on Sunday.
When paramedics arrived on the scene, the 63-year-old man was declared dead.
The police's Leonard Hlathi said investigators had now taken the weapon in for ballistic testing.
Police said that the docket would be handed over to the director of public prosecution for a decision soon.
