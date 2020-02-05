Missing Kwahlelo Tiwane's mom, twin not doing well, says community member
Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane, who has a twin brother, has been missing for almost three weeks.
CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community leader said that the mother of an abducted baby was doing poorly as the search for her child continued.
Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane, who has a twin brother, has been missing for almost three weeks.
Karabo Tau (18) was due to appear in court in connection with the case on Tuesday but the bail hearing was postponed to Thursday due to load shedding.
Outside court, Khayelitsha residents and Karabo Tau's supporters were involved in a stand-off.
#KhayelitshaBaby Some of Tau’s supporters held their middle fingers in the air, directed at the chanting group in front of them, singing “Karabo, We Love You!” LI pic.twitter.com/tYKDPBoHN2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020
Some of those backing the accused held their middle fingers in the air, singing "Karabo, We Love You!"
Opposing them was a chanting group of angry Makhaza community members.
One of them, Asanda Gazi Dyeshana, said that while Tau's supporters had the right to believe she didn't do what she's being accused of, Khayelitsha residents had the right to believe the baby's mother, who insists Tau was the one who kidnapped the infant.
She said that the distraught mother, Asanda Tiwane, was not doing well.
"We are worried about her. She's not eating, even the missing baby's twin brother is not well... he keeps crying."
Tau's co-accused, 22-year-old Ely Kibunda, is due back in the dock on 12 February for a bail application.
More in Local
-
Lamola to approach judge president to appoint Life Esidimeni inquest chair
-
Allison Plaaitjies murder accused expected back in court
-
Mahumapelo: I’ll always defend ANC principle of not voting with opposition
-
Clean energy transition must be sustainable for communities - Minerals Council
-
SA govt not doing enough on coronavirus awareness - Chinese national in SA
-
Police appeal to public to assist with info on kidnapping of Jouberton toddler
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.