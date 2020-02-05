Missing Kwahlelo Tiwane's mom, twin not doing well, says community member

Two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane, who has a twin brother, has been missing for almost three weeks.

CAPE TOWN - A Khayelitsha community leader said that the mother of an abducted baby was doing poorly as the search for her child continued.

Karabo Tau (18) was due to appear in court in connection with the case on Tuesday but the bail hearing was postponed to Thursday due to load shedding.

Outside court, Khayelitsha residents and Karabo Tau's supporters were involved in a stand-off.

#KhayelitshaBaby Some of Tau’s supporters held their middle fingers in the air, directed at the chanting group in front of them, singing “Karabo, We Love You!” LI pic.twitter.com/tYKDPBoHN2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 4, 2020

Opposing them was a chanting group of angry Makhaza community members.

One of them, Asanda Gazi Dyeshana, said that while Tau's supporters had the right to believe she didn't do what she's being accused of, Khayelitsha residents had the right to believe the baby's mother, who insists Tau was the one who kidnapped the infant.

She said that the distraught mother, Asanda Tiwane, was not doing well.

"We are worried about her. She's not eating, even the missing baby's twin brother is not well... he keeps crying."

Tau's co-accused, 22-year-old Ely Kibunda, is due back in the dock on 12 February for a bail application.