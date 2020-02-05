Mbalula: We’ve resolved to take bold steps to turn Prasa around
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Prasa management on Wednesday briefed parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) on Wednesday said it was working hard to get its house in order after years of poor financial management.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Prasa management briefed Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).
The briefing was a follow up to last year’s engagement regarding financial management and regression at the state-owned entity (SOE), which was hit with a disclaimer by the Auditor-General.
Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said if ever there was an SOE that required and deserved a cash bailout, it was Prasa.
The rail agency, which is currently under administration, carries over 3.9 million passengers every year, many of whom are poor South Africans who rely heavily on cheaper rail transport.
“I’ve said before I would much rather see a situation where these endless bailouts for South African Airways, which is for the elite, are redirected to Prasa,” Hlengwa said.
Mbalula told MPs a lot of water had flowed under the bridge at Prasa since the last board and they had resolved to take bold steps to turn the agency around.
“To us, the business of Prasa is very important and we can’t put our foot off the pedal. We understood quite succinctly the challenges that we are faced with which require decisive action,” he said.
More in Local
-
JMPD deploys officers as traffic 'severely affected' by load shedding
-
Allison Plaaitjies murder case postponed until March
-
'Zuma has been dragged': Judiciary accused of 'vilifying' Jacob Zuma
-
‘There can be no excuse for this’: Pitbull rescued after ears cut off
-
Search is on for lucky R114m PowerBall jackpot winner from Roodepoort
-
'A path towards erosion has come': Analyst weighs in on DA congress
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.