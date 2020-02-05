View all in Latest
Mbali Ntuli: DA in decline and needs saving now

On Tuesday, Ntuli informed the party's public representatives of her decision to contest the position of federal leader at the DA's elective conference in May.

DA's Mbali Ntuli. Picture: Official Mbali Ntuli Facebook page.
DA's Mbali Ntuli. Picture: Official Mbali Ntuli Facebook page.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Democratic Alliance (DA) youth leader Mbali Ntuli has painted a bleak future of the party, warning it was in decline and needed saving now.

On Tuesday, Ntuli informed the party's public representatives of her decision to contest the position of federal leader at the DA's elective conference in May.

She currently serves as a representative in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature.

Ntuli did not hold back when describing the state of the DA, much like the party’s former leader Mmusi Maimane.

When he resigned last year, he said: “The DA is no longer a vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa for all.”

Ntuli agreed the party was no longer a beacon of hope for all South Africans, saying among other things, it was in deep crisis, had lost votes and donors and was being hijacked by those driven by self-interest.

Ntuli is the first black female DA member and the youngest’s to enter the race for the position of party leader.

She will go head-to-head with the acting leader John Steenhuisen, Western Cape MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and Gauteng leader John Moody.

