Manhunt after traffic cop shot dead in PE

The official and a woman were inside a municipal car at an intersection when they were attacked on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for a suspect who shot dead a traffic officer in Port Elizabeth.

The official and a woman were inside a municipal car at an intersection when they were attacked on Tuesday. The passenger was wounded.

The police’s Priscilla Naidu explained that the officer tried to get away after being shot.

“The driver accelerated, hitting a vehicle before careering off the road. The driver hit a boundary fence and the vehicle came to a standstill. He jumped out of the vehicle and died. The passenger, a municipal employee, was transported to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to her hand.”