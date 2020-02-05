Manhunt after traffic cop shot dead in PE
The official and a woman were inside a municipal car at an intersection when they were attacked on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - A manhunt has been launched for a suspect who shot dead a traffic officer in Port Elizabeth.
The official and a woman were inside a municipal car at an intersection when they were attacked on Tuesday. The passenger was wounded.
The police’s Priscilla Naidu explained that the officer tried to get away after being shot.
“The driver accelerated, hitting a vehicle before careering off the road. The driver hit a boundary fence and the vehicle came to a standstill. He jumped out of the vehicle and died. The passenger, a municipal employee, was transported to a hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to her hand.”
More in Local
-
Man (36) arrested in Northern Cape for raping, murdering mother
-
Jacob Zuma is a law-abiding citizen who respects courts - ANC
-
3 NC men convicted of gang rape slapped with lengthy jail terms
-
Woolworths employee suspended for wearing isiphandla
-
Struggle veteran Sisa Njikelana believes Neil Aggett did not kill himself
-
Mbali Ntuli: DA in decline and needs saving now
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.