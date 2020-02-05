Man (36) arrested in Northern Cape for raping, murdering mother

Police said that the mother and her 36-year-old son had been drinking under a tree in Rietvale on Sunday night.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested in the Northern Cape in connection with the rape and murder of his mother.

It’s understood the man then attacked her and was caught in the act by a passerby.

She didn't survive the rape.

He's expected to appear in court on Wednesday.