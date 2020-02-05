View all in Latest
Mahumapelo: I’ll always defend ANC principle of not voting with opposition

ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo told Eyewitness News he didn't regret expressing the party’s support for Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the face of growing calls for her removal.

FILE: Supra Mahumapelo chats to Carl Niehaus at the state capture commission on 15 July 15, 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Supra Mahumapelo chats to Carl Niehaus at the state capture commission on 15 July 15, 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Supra Mahumapelo on Tuesday said while the party was yet to decide on whether it would support a Democratic Alliance (DA) sponsored motion to remove the Public Protector from office, he would always defend the party’s principle against voting with the opposition.

Mahumapelo told Eyewitness News he didn't regret expressing the party’s support for Busisiwe Mkhwebane in the face of growing calls for her removal.

On Sunday, the ANC released a statement slamming Mahumapelo for publicly declaring that the ANC would never support the DA’s motion.

The ANC said it had not taken a decision on whether to support the motion to remove the Public Protector.

The ruling party called out Mahumapelo for declaring that it would never support the motion and vote with the opposition.

But Mahumapelo said he stood by his statement.

So, what if the ANC instructs its MPs to vote Busisiwe Mkhwebane out of office?

“We are not there yet,” Mahumapelo said.

Mahumapelo made it clear he would always defend the principle that the ANC can’t vote with the opposition.

