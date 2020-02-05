Madikizela: Maimane did his part for DA and must move on

Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that Mmusi Maimane should move on and forget about the party.

This after the former party leader accused interim leader John Steenhuisen of betrayal.

While on a roadshow last week, Steenhuisen stated the DA under Maimane focused too much on bashing the African National Congress (ANC) and that he would be more solution-oriented.

Maimane has gone as far as to label Steenhuisen a Judas.

Someone should tell Judas Steenhusien to keep my name out of his mouth.



It won’t end well for him. Just focus on your work and I will focus on my work.



He must ask Cachalia. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) February 1, 2020

But the DA’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the party had moved on.

"Mmusi must move on and focus on whatever he is doing. He did his part and I think the DA must forget about Mmusi."

There was no formal response to Maimane’s comments on social media, and the party maintained that it was focusing on electing new leaders.

The party will hold an elective congress in May to elect new leaders and Steenhuisen appears to be the favourite.