Lions show support for Australia bush fire relief
Ecologists at Sydney University have estimated over 800 million animals have been affected in Australia since September.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lions Rugby Company and the Emirates Lions will be hosting a breakfast in Sydney on 26 February where all proceeds will go to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES), Australia’s largest wildlife rescue and rehabilitation charity.
The breakfast and discussion will be in the support of Wires and the work they are doing in the continuous effort to rescue and rehabilitate injured animals in Australia due to the widespread bushfires that have still not subsided.
A panel with high profile rugby personalities from Sanzar, Australia and the Lions will talk about the business of rugby in 2020.
Brendan Morris and Andy Marinos from Sanzar, CEO of Rugby Australia Raelene Castle, Lions Rugby Chairman Altmann Allers and CEO Rudolf Straeuli will take part in the panel discussion while WIRES CEO Leanne Taylor will share some insight on saving the animals of Australia.
