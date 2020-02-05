View all in Latest
Go

Lesotho’s first lady charged with murder granted bail

Maesiah Thabane is accused of orchestrating the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was married to her husband Prime Minister Tom Thabane.

Newly appointed Lesotho prime Minister Thomas Thabane (C), leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party, his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi Thabane (L) and Lesotho King Letsie III (R) react during Thabane's inauguration on 16 June 2017 in Maseru. Picture: AFP
Newly appointed Lesotho prime Minister Thomas Thabane (C), leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party, his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi Thabane (L) and Lesotho King Letsie III (R) react during Thabane's inauguration on 16 June 2017 in Maseru. Picture: AFP
24 minutes ago

MASERU - Lesotho first's lady has been granted bail in the High Court in Maseru.

Maesiah Thabane is accused of orchestrating the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was married to her husband Prime Minister Tom Thabane. Lipolelo was the prime minister's second wife.

She appeared in the Maseru Magistrates Court after she handed herself over on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Thabane is the mastermind behind Lipolelo’s killing, which came days before her husband was sworn in as the leader of the Mountain Kingdom. The pair was involved in a bitter divorce which saw the prime minister marry Maesiah two months later.

Police attempted to oppose the bail application.

