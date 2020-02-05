Lesotho’s first lady charged with murder granted bail
Maesiah Thabane is accused of orchestrating the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was married to her husband Prime Minister Tom Thabane.
MASERU - Lesotho first's lady has been granted bail in the High Court in Maseru.
Maesiah Thabane is accused of orchestrating the murder of Lipolelo Thabane, who was married to her husband Prime Minister Tom Thabane. Lipolelo was the prime minister's second wife.
She appeared in the Maseru Magistrates Court after she handed herself over on Tuesday.
Prosecutors allege Thabane is the mastermind behind Lipolelo’s killing, which came days before her husband was sworn in as the leader of the Mountain Kingdom. The pair was involved in a bitter divorce which saw the prime minister marry Maesiah two months later.
Police attempted to oppose the bail application.
