Lesotho’s first lady formally charged with murdering Lipolelo Thabane

Thabane has been accused of being the mastermind behind the shooting that killed prime minister Tom Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo in 2017 and left her friend Thato Sibolla wounded.

FILE: Lesotho prime Minister Thomas Thabane (L), leader of the All Basotho Convention (ABC) political party, his wife 'Ma Isaiah Ramoholi Thabane and Zambian President Edgar Lungu (R) attend Thabane's inauguration on June 16, 2017 in Maseru. Lesotho's new prime minister took office at the head of a coalition government, three years after he was targeted by a putsch and two days after the murder of his estranged wife. Picture: AFP
Ayanda Allie-Paine one hour ago

MASERU/JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho's first lady Maesiah Thaban has been officially charged for orchestrating the murder of Prime Minister Tom Thabane's second wife, Lipolelo.

Thabane has been accused of being the mastermind behind the shooting that killed prime minister Tom Thabane’s second wife Lipolelo in 2017 and left her friend Thato Sibolla wounded.

Thabane’s arrest and subsequent charge come hot on the heels of her return to Lesotho after spending time in South Africa, reportedly in hiding.

She is expected to apply for bail, but police have already made it clear that they will oppose it because she has already fled the kingdom once.

Lipolelo was killed just days before Prime Minister Thabane was sworn in as leader of the Mountain Kingdom.

The pair was involved in a bitter divorce which saw the prime minister marry Maesiah two months later.

The first lady has always maintained her innocence.

