KZN ANC: The court is prejudiced against Jacob Zuma

The former president’s sicknote was scrutinised by Judge Dhaya Pillay who said she could not understand it.

FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the Pietermaritzburg on 23 May 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

DURBAN – The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday accused the Pietermaritzburg High Court of acting irrationally by issuing an arrest warrant for former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma’s pre-trial conference in his corruption case was scheduled to start on Tuesday, but he did not make it to court. His lawyers said he was not well and receiving medical attention.

The former president’s sicknote was scrutinised by Judge Dhaya Pillay who said she could not understand it.

From 2003–2020: Zuma’s corruption trial 17 years in the making

ANC KZN secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said the High Court gave the impression that it was prejudiced against Zuma.

“And unfortunately it has created a situation in society whereby collectively our people are saying: ‘what is it that you want from a former statesman of such an advanced age?’,” Ntuli said.

Ntuli said judge Pillay’s behaviour and that of Zuma’s lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, in court showed that they did not care about the former president’s wellbeing.

“We know as leaders of the ANC that Zuma is not well and attending to his health, that is not an allegation.”

Zuma would be expected to explain his absence in court when his matter resumes on 6 May.

WATCH: Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma

