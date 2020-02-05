Kenyan military takes control of funeral home late ex-President Moi was taken to

Medical specialists have moved in to perform a postmortem on the 95-year-old.

PRETORIA - Kenya’s military has taken control of the funeral home where the body of former President Daniel Arap Moi was brought after his death on Tuesday.

Medical specialists have moved in to perform a postmortem on the 95-year-old.

Deputy President William Ruto has delivered a warm tribute to Kenya’s longest-serving president.

“His genuine concern, selflessness, loyalty and sincerity enabled him to acquire staying power and attract the support of millions of patriots,” said Ruth.

Daniel Arap Moi’s heritage might be more harshly judged by his opponents whom he treated ruthlessly.

He brought multi-party democracy to Kenya, but his autocratic style – in a famous 1984 address he insisted that the nation should sing his songs – earned him critics at home and abroad.

He will be given a state funeral. His family have yet to agree on a date.