JMPD deploys officers as traffic 'severely affected' by load shedding
Stage two rotational power cuts were re-introduced last week Thursday because of a constrained system.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) on Wednesday said traffic on main routes across the city was severely affected by the latest bout of load shedding.
Stage two rotational power cuts were reintroduced last week Thursday because of a constrained system. The outages were expected to last until at least 6 am on Thursday morning if there were no further breakdowns.
JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said they had deployed officers to help manage the traffic.
“We are still calling on motorists to be extra cautious, as well as patient during these times, and to treat those intersections with extreme caution,” he said.
This week Eskom tried to ease pressure on the roads by halting load shedding during peak hours in the morning and afternoon. But, it had to abandon this plan because it was struggling with capacity.
More in Local
-
Mbalula: We’ve resolved to take bold steps to turn Prasa around
-
'Zuma has been dragged': Judiciary accused of 'vilifying' Jacob Zuma
-
‘There can be no excuse for this’: Pitbull rescued after ears cut off
-
Search is on for lucky R114m PowerBall jackpot winner from Roodepoort
-
'A path towards erosion has come': Analyst weighs in on DA congress
-
Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament over R500k donation, EFF tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.